Enhancing SecOps Effectiveness using DNS Threat Intelligence

Traditional defenses such as next-generation firewalls and IPSs don’t protect your network from DNS based malware communication with command-and-control servers. DNS is an ideal control plane to identify and intercept malware communications and data exfiltration. And the best DNS-based protection relies on broad, accurate and up-to-date threat intelligence.

Join this webinar to know how threat intelligence can help you:
+ Disrupt the cyber kill chain and prevent malware proliferation
+ Prevent DNS-based known and zero-day data exfiltration
+ Gain deep end-to-end visibility into your network to hasten remediation
+ Centralize reporting that can be leveraged for further analysis and planning
+ We will also discuss how Infoblox can help you apply these best practices to your infrastructure/network

Speaker:
+ Pankaj Chawla, Head of Solutions Architect, SAARC, Infoblox

