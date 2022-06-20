Express Computer


Modern Cyber-resilience: The Transformative Power of Cloud-first Security in India

Due to the rise of hybrid work and the subsequent reliance on digital for a greater portion of lives brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic, CXOs across enterprises had to adapt to

an evolving reality by formulating agile plans to sustain, reimagine, and future-proof their businesses.

In a report commissioned by Infoblox, Frost & Sullivan analyzed 500 enterprises in the Asia Pacific, of which 100 are in India to gain insights into their recent networking and security buying behaviors. Most of the executives that Frost & Sullivan interviewed in India were C-level executives (56 per cent) at enterprises with more than 2,000 employees (63 per cent) from banking, financial services, insurance, retail and consumer, manufacturing, and healthcare, but also include respondents from IT and IT service providers.

The takeaways from this research on the following learnings:

  • Low but emerging adoption of integrated network management approaches
  • IT compliance pains
  • Digital transformation is a top priority
  • Complex, legacy technology stacks
  • Increasingly intelligent attacks
  • Growing insider threats
  • Wider attack surface areas

Demystifying risk and responsibility within advanced cloud environments

Shifting service models into the cloud has enabled businesses to understand the market and respond faster to insights. The impact of advanced cloud infrastructures has allowed businesses to create and launch services rapidly and at scale, removing the delays of legacy on-premises applications.

Cloud service models (infrastructure-as-a-service[IaaS], Platform-as-a-service[PaaS], and Software-as-a-service [SaaS]) have dramatically reduced the time-to-market for application delivery, empowering enterprises and end-users to enjoy seamless, interconnected digital experiences.

Delve into the complete report, to learn more about cloud-first security by clicking on:  The Transformative
Power of Cloud-first Security in India

