Delhi Police Commissioner launches e-learning portal

Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik has launched the force’s e-learning portal NIPUN and training division website. Through the website, Delhi Police will be using advanced technology in imparting in-service training to its personnel, Suman Nalwa, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Training) has said.

The e-learning portal aims to give online training and information through specialised courses designed by experts in the field. With resources such as law, standing orders, investigation checklists, forms for case files, latest High Court and Supreme Court rulings being made available online through the e-learning portal, it is envisioned that the investigating officers will be able to take the benefit of this information during the course of their duty, the DCP said.

The flexibility of taking courses anytime and anywhere will now make it possible for police personnel to upgrade their skills and re-enforce their learning while balancing training time with work time, the senior officer said.

Many of the courses have been developed in-house while others have been finalised through collaboration with the University Grants Commission, industry body FICCI, National Human Rights Commission, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights and Janaki Devi Memorial College under the project CLAP (The Collaborative Learning and Partnership).

The Delhi Legal Service Authority has also consented to be partner in developing specific courses for Delhi Police, the officer added.

