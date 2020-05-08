Disney+ Streaming service gains 54.5mn subscribers globally

Read Article

Disney’s video on-demand streaming service Disney Plus (Disney+) has garnered 54.5 million subscribers worldwide, up 21 million from the 33.5 million it last reported on March 28.

Disney’s significant growth earlier this year came from launches of the service in the UK, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria, France, Switzerland, and India, the company disclosed during its quarterly earnings call.

Back in February, Disney+ was estimated to have 28.6 million paid subscribers. The new numbers indicate that Disney+ is on its way to double the base in just about three months.

Disney+ originally set a target of 60 million to 90 million subscribers by the end of fiscal 2024, when it was first launched in the US in November.

Disney on April 3 launched Disney Plus (Disney+) in India via Hotstar, a popular on-demand video platform, at a starting price of Rs 399 a year.

Disney+ Hotstar, the rebranded streaming service in India, has approximately 8 million paid subscribers, the company reported last month.

Meanwhile, Netflix also added 15.77 million subscribers to its tally during the last quarter, taking its overall subscriber base to 182.9 million globally.

