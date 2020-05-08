Taiwan offers tech solutions for future-ready workplaces

Read Article

On Thursday, May 7, Taiwan Excellence held a Livestream Press Conference that showcased Taiwan’s breakthrough solutions in Remote Video Conferencing for work and education. Taiwan Excellence is the international promotional campaign run by the Bureau of Foreign Trade and Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA). The conference saw five top Taiwanese brands displaying their latest products which enhance the quality and utility of remote communication. It included a series of presentations on topics like U-Enabling remote working with video-conferencing and live-casting, AVer Classroom Technology Solutions for Distance Education, New way of work—for better collaboration and on-job learning, Q.con Video Conferencing Solution and Cu Class.

Owing to its strong ICT technology and passion for innovation, Taiwanese brands have made their presence felt in global markets, including India, with many products optimally suited to support new ways of working and learning. Since the past several decades, Taiwan has been rapidly strengthening its position as a technological powerhouse. With a proactive approach to the development of emerging technologies, the country is strengthening its presence globally driven by the growing adoption of wireless connectivity of electronic devices.

In countries like India, many companies are desperately looking for strong and sustainable remote working solutions mainly because they hadn’t envisioned the sudden change and weren’t prepared for it. Educational institutions too are struggling to convert in-person curriculums into online courses. There is a strong need more than ever now for technological tools that support mobility, security and freedom to collaborate.

To this end, Taiwanese companies have come forward to help plug in the gaps by offering the right technology solutions to allow remote working and learning, without any bottlenecks. Leading Taiwanese brands are offering collaboration tools with technology and usability improvements just as the world needs them the most right now.

At the conference on Thursday, AVer showcased its ‘Mechanical Arm Wireless Interactive Visualizer’ that is ultra-lightweight and convenient for teachers to carry. It is equipped with a 4K 13-megapixel camera and 60fps imaging, which accurately presents teaching materials without missing any of the finer details. It can also function as a network camera to easily facilitate remote teaching.

Likewise, BXB put forth its ‘Q.con Video Conferencing Solution’ that helps to improve the quality of video conferencing. Its lens can auto-track and provide close-ups of participants with the built-in cardioid microphone auto-detecting the voice of speakers and blocking out background noises. Q.con can also support various platforms such as U meeting, Skype, Good Meets, Microsoft Teams, ZOOM and LINE among others.

Leading brand CyberLink displayed its ‘U Communication Suite’ that is designed for business communication with a fully integrated service for online meetings, presentations and business chat. The application features ease of use on any device, complete organization management for administration to keep track of key metrics, internationally recognized ‘Information Security Certification’, and unparalleled video quality backed by AI technology.

Also, on display was Delta’s DeltaKnEW Academy that is an innovative and open platform for Smart Learning, which has patented learning experience design to equip professionals and enterprises with the latest Industry 4.0 skills. With both a web version and mobile app, DeltaKnEW Academy enables on-the-job, in the moment and on-the-go learning for workers to embark on a versatile and personalized learning journey for reskilling and upskilling.

Gemtek’s ‘Cu-Class’ that was on display is an on-line education and video conference system, which provides a smooth and sharp service that meets the needs of its various users. Gemtek’s online login, registration, and replay content are all protected by strong information security systems, allowing it to be used safely and with confidence by teachers, students and parents alike.

The conference was held online in a host of countries including India, Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines and Malaysia.

Speaking about the conference, Simon Wang, Executive Vice President, TAITRA, said, “As the world grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic, Taiwan’s robust remote working solutions are making their presence felt in international markets. Studies have pointed at the growing future of work trends such as the rise in distributed, dynamic, and on-demand work enabled by next-gen cloud and software delivery. COVID-19 will further accelerate the need for flexible and agile work styles and push the adoption of technologies that improve work-life balance. Top Taiwanese brands have been working on a war footing to offer solutions that will help companies and educational institutions across the world to enable employees and students to work agilely, collaboratively, and securely–with access to specialized support mechanisms.”

