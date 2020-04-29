GoDaddy’s new initiatives to help Indian SMBs board digital bus

Read Article

Internet names and registrations management major GoDaddy has said it has launched a slew of measures to address the current needs and challenges of mini, micro and small business owners in India by enabling them to easily bring their ventures online.

Among these offerings are three business and technology upskilling courses from its newly created online educational platform, GoDaddy Academy.

These courses will be available free of cost for the country’s youth, emerging entrepreneurs and small business owners, the company said.

“At GoDaddy, we are for anyone who is keeping the economic health of small business top of mind in this challenging time,” Nikhil Arora, Vice President and Managing Director, GoDaddy India, said in a statement.

“All these initiatives support our commitment to continually work towards innovating and creating solutions to help make it easier for our customers to create a digital presence,” Arora said.

GoDaddy said it is also offering its recently upgraded WordPress eCommerce Hosting for as low as Rs 99 for three months, to help small businesses get their online stores up and running quickly.

In addition, GoDaddy’s latest product solution, Online Starter Bundle, which provides an India-specific domain name, a starter one-page website, along with a secure professional email account, is currently being offered at Rs 54 per month.

“Our online tools and services, along with customer care guides, are available 24/7 to help our customers in India keep their business active,” Arora said.

