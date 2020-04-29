UP Fishermen get cash in their village through APES

Fishermen in Manjha Kalan village in Ayodhya were facing troubled times because they could not go to their bank and ATM due to the lockdown.

However, on their request, a postal official reached the village and enabled them to withdraw cash from their accounts through the Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AEPS) in the village itself.

Union telecom minister Ravi Shankar Prasad tweeted about the incident from his Twitter handle.

Rakesh Yadav, another resident of the village, said, “We were not aware of this facility under which the bank would come to our doorstep. Now life will be much easier for us and we thank the government for this.”

