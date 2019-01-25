Ultimate magazine theme for WordPress.

Huawei announces its 5G roadmap, plans to launch 5G phone this year

InternetMobility
By Associated Press
7

Chinese tech giant Huawei has announced plans to release a next-generation smartphone based on its own technology instead of US components, stepping up efforts to compete directly with Western industry leaders. Thursday’s announcement comes as Huawei Technologies, the world’s biggest maker of network gear for phone companies, combats US warnings the company might be a security risk.

Richard Yu, CEO of the company’s consumer unit, said Huawei plans to unveil what it bills as the first foldable 5G smartphone next month. The phone is based Huawei’s Kirin 980 chipset and Balong 5000 modem instead of chips from U.S. vendors.

Developing its own mobile phone chips instead of using outsourced ones allows Huawei to keep more of its revenue and reduces the risk of disruption of U.S. supplies.


If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@expresscomputeronline.com

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Associated Press
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates delivered directly to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe at any time
You might also like More from author
Comments

Advertisement

Join Our Newsletter Today!

Stay updated with all latest updates from the world of Business Technology, get exclusive invites to our upcoming events & much more.
*Terms and conditions apply.
Subscribe Now!
SUBSCRIBE NOW
We respect your privacy.
close-link

  IT Salary Trends India

    Download this free report e-Book and learn:
1. IT salary structures in India
2. Transformation in IT Industry
3. Skills in Demand
4. CIO/CTO Salaries
DOWNLOAD YOUR FREE COPY
Powered by Convert Plus
Close