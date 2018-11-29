Ultimate magazine theme for WordPress.

J&K Labour dept goes online with host of services

The portal will provide 31 services online, including benefits under various welfare schemes for the workers, payment of various kinds of fee and information about labour laws and rules

By PTI
The Labour Department in Jammu and Kashmir has gone online with a host of services, including benefits under various welfare schemes for the workers, according to an official spokesperson. Advisor to Governor Khursheed Ahmed Ganai has launched the departmental portal before taking a review of the performance of its different wings, he said.

The portal will provide 31 services online, including benefits under various welfare schemes for the workers, payment of various kinds of fee and information about labour laws and rules. While hailing the introduction of the IT-enabled services by the department, Ganai stressed on the need to have a trained workforce for effective operation of the system.

The portal is jointly created by the Labour Department and the Small Scale Industries Development Corporation (SICOP).

