Railway stations on Shimla-Kalka route get free Wi-Fi

By PTI
All major railways station on the Shimla-Kalka heritage route will get free Wi-Fi, officials have said. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur launched the free Wi-Fi facility along with the ‘hop-on hop-off’ service which will let passengers get down at any station and board another incoming train without purchasing new tickets.

This would help in boosting tourism on wayside stations like Barog, Solan, Shogi and so on, Thakur said. The CM also inaugurated various other modern facilities for Kalka-Shimla heritage railway line including a modern toilet complex.

Thakur also laid the foundation stones of two lifts at Shimla railway station and the project for renovation of Shimla extension station. On the occasion, Thakur thanked Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal for taking interest in modernising Shimla railway station besides upgrading Kalka-Shimla railway line.


PTI
Close