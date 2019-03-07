NCSM collaborates with Google Arts & Culture for online exhibition

National Council of Science Museums, Kolkata, a premier organisation under the Union Ministry of Culture, has collaborated with ‘Google Arts & Culture’ for the largest online exhibition about inventions and discoveries ever curated, a NCSM statement said. Christened ‘Once Upon a Try’ – the online exhibition was launched and contains collections, stories and information from over 110 renowned institutions from across 23 countries (including NCSM) highlighting major breakthroughs in the millennium and the great minds behind them, the NSCM, Kolkata statement said.

The statement said in the online exhibition the NCSM contributes six interactive stories about the long and glorious Science and Technology heritage of India.

Director General, NCSM, A.D. Choudhury said, “Modern technology has opened avenues for global audiences and museums are no more limited to the boundaries of four walls.”

He said Google Arts & Culture provides a platform to showcase exhibitions through all-new experiences via high resolution images and virtual walkthroughs. “Our collaboration starts with Indias Science and Technology Heritage exhibition, an area lesser-known to the world. I hope people from across the world will be enriched through this initiative and would be motivated to visit our real-world expositions at our Science Centres throughout the country,” a statement quoted Director of Google Arts and Culture, Amit Sood as saying.

The app can be installed on iOS or Android for free.

Sood said Google Arts & Culture has put collections of more than 1,800 museums at your finger tips. “Its an immersive way to explore art, history and the wonders of the world, from Van Goghs bedroom paintings to the womens rights movement and the Taj Mahal,” he said.

