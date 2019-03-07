Ultimate magazine theme for WordPress.

Telangana govt sets up SIT to probe data theft case

SecurityNews
By IANS
11

Telangana government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the data theft case involving an IT firm which provides services to Andhra Pradesh’s ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP). To be headed by Inspector General of Police (West Zone) Stephen Ravindra, the nine-member SIT will take up the case registered against IT Grids for allegedly misusing the sensitive data of the citizens of Andhra Pradesh.

The Home Department, in its order, said that the SIT was constituted since the case requires expertise in investigation of cyber crimes involving various technologies and the probe has to be conducted in different places other than Cyberabad.

A case under various sections of Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act was registered against the Hyderabad-based firm at Madhapur police station under Cyberabad police commissionerate on March 2.

It came on a complaint by T Lokeswara Reddy that sensitive data including personal information, Aadhaar, voter ID, electoral rolls, beneficiary details of government schemes were being processed illegally by the company without consent of the citizens.

Cyberabad police were on the lookout for IT Grids CEO D Ashok, who was being treated as the main suspect in the case.


If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@expresscomputeronline.com

Advertisement

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

IANS
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates delivered directly to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe at any time
You might also like More from author
Comments

Advertisement

Join Our Newsletter Today!

Stay updated with all latest updates from the world of Business Technology, get exclusive invites to our upcoming events & much more.
*Terms and conditions apply.
Subscribe Now!
SUBSCRIBE NOW
We respect your privacy.
close-link

  IT Salary Trends India

    Download this free report e-Book and learn:
1. IT salary structures in India
2. Transformation in IT Industry
3. Skills in Demand
4. CIO/CTO Salaries
DOWNLOAD YOUR FREE COPY
Powered by Convert Plus
Close