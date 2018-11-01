Samsung Electronics showcases 5G tech for smart agriculture in India

In an impetus to 5G deployment, Samsung Electronics has showcased how its solutions can enable a variety of 5G-powered business models and scenarios for smart agriculture, home broadband services and smart cities in India. According to the South Korean major, smart agriculture will be a key focus area when 5G services are rolled out in India.

The 5G use cases for smart agriculture will revolve around sensors and devices on the farm that can provide information on soil moisture, nutrients, spoilage and other aspects of farming.

“Making the world a better place for humans is our focus. We want to make people’s life more efficient,” said Claudia Park, Director, Networks for Samsung Electronics. She pointed out that with multiple use cases across various fields, 5G is the new frontier.

In collaboration with the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Samsung announced last week that it will commence the first large-scale 5G trials in India in the first quarter of next year. According to the company, “the government is very keen on 5G use cases around agriculture, considering that farming is one of the mainstays of the Indian economy.”

Samsung has been also selected by leading operators in The US such as Verizon, AT&T, Sprint for a 5G roll-out while it will commence 5G in Korea starting December. In India, the company is a key provider of network infrastructure for Reliance Jio which has successfully built a large mobile network within a short period of time.

The Jio-Samsung 4G LTE network handles over 90 petabytes of data traffic every day, equivalent to 600 billion photographs shared on social media in a day. Since 2012, Samsung has been a key partner of the Indian telecommunications industry.

According to Samsung, the company will deliver its 4G LTE solutions to 99 per cent of the Indian population by Diwali in partnership with Reliance Jio.

Encouraged by its achievements in 4G, Samsung will continue to support India to accelerate its digital transformation and preparations as its 5G future unfolds.

Samsung has already been a pioneer in developing 5G solutions.

With its successful development of the first commercial ASIC-based 5G modems and mmWave RFICs, the company has been manufacturing compact-sized 5G radio and router devices and CPEs (customers premises equipment).

