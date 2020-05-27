Shopmatic launches grocery web-stores to help Kirana owners go online

Read Article

International e-commerce firm Shopmatic has introduced grocery web-stores that will help local shop owners in India to build their online presence easily without the need for any technical or coding experience.

The solution will cover all aspects of a successful online grocery store including pre-built catalogs with unlimited listings, easy inventory management, secure and instant online payments, contactless delivery and self-pickup options.

The relevance and need for digital selling has been further emphasied due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Digital selling is the new normal today and we are focussed on helping all small businesses to create an online presence for themselves to stay relevant, at all times,” said Anurag Avula, Co-founder and CEO, Shopmatic.

“Grocery store and kirana dukaan owners can now create their stores on the Shopmatic platform with the ease of pre-built catalogues that save them a lot of time and effort to go online,” he informed.

With Shopmatic’s tech-centric solutions, shop owners will be able to use their phones to track inventory, sales, orders, customers, and more.

They can offer multiple online payment options such as PayTm, PayU, PayPal, and offer netbanking, UPI, debit card, credit cards, payment link and bank transfer options to their customers.

The most exciting feature is that merchants will now be able to share products on WhatsApp and share payment links with their customers.

“Shop owners can organize the daily delivery of orders by location and time slot. For immediate and safe customer collection, it has also extended the option of store pickup,” said the company.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]