We aim to construct a responsible content ecosystem: UCWeb VP

Alibaba Group’s mobile business unit UCWeb has said it is looking at creating a responsible online content ecosystem in India. The company said India is the most important station for its philanthropic activity among the overseas markets for Alibaba Group.

“We aim to construct a responsible content ecosystem using internet technologies to pass on information and knowledge and narrow the digital gap as part of our long-term commitment to the Indian market,” UCWeb Global Business Vice-President Huaiyuan Yang said at Philanthropy Forum.

UCWeb, on behalf of Alibaba Foundation, hosted second Philanthropy Forum here with focus to drive universal education in the country.

“Last year, we launched philanthropy week here in India. It has become one of the key activities in the philanthropic activity from Alibaba Group. It is most important station of Alibaba’s philanthropy activity in overseas,” Yang said.

He said the concept of UCWeb is trying to take advantage of internet to expand philanthropic activities in local markets. UC on the occasion announced ’50K book challenge’ — a plan to further donate 50,000 books in 10 days.

