West Bengal plans to expand eNAM network

The national cumulative value of transactions has touched Rs 61,000 crore so far in all the 585 eNAMs, since it was launched in 2016 across 16 states

By PTI
West Bengal is planning to expand the electronic National Agriculture Market (eNAM) network in the state, a senior official said. “So far, we have eNAMs in 17 regulated markets of the state, and we are planning to expand it to another 13 markets,” West Bengal Agriculture Marketing Secretary Rajesh Sinha said at a seminar organised by the Merchants’ Chamber of Commerce.

Sinha said that in the last one year, cumulative produce worth Rs 1.2 crore was transacted on the eNAM system in the 17 connected markets. He, however, said there is a tendency among farmers to use eNAM only for price discovery and transact outside the network.

The national cumulative value of transactions has touched Rs 61,000 crore so far in all the 585 eNAMs, since it was launched in 2016 across 16 states, eNAM Technical Head Arvind Sharma said. He added that there is no plan to augment the eNAM network for now.


