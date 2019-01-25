Ultimate magazine theme for WordPress.

WhatsApp Business crosses 5 million-users mark

By PTI
5

WhatsApp said over five million enterprises globally are using its ‘Business’ app to connect with their customers within a year of launch. “In January of last year, we launched the WhatsApp Business app, and now there are more than five million businesses using it to support customers, grow their businesses and serve their communities all over the world,” WhatsApp said in a blogpost.

It cited the example of Bengaluru-based eyewear brand Glassic which has seen 30 per cent of its new sales being generated through WhatsApp Business. India is home to over 200 million WhatsApp users. It has about 1.5 billion users globally. Using the business app, SMEs can help customers with useful information such as business description, e-mail, store addresses and website.


PTI
