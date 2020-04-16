YouTube launches UPI as new payment option

Read Article

Google-owned YouTube has launched Unified Payment Interface (UPI) as a new form of payment for both YouTube and YouTube Music. In addition to the earlier options of credit and debit cards, YouTube users will now be able to make easy payments through UPI, which is one of the most preferred forms of digital payments in India, the company said in a statement.

All UPI users can now use the UPI payment option on YouTube to purchase monthly or quarterly prepaid subscriptions for YouTube Premium and YouTube Music Premium, buy and rent their favourite movies, as well as pay for features like SuperChat and Channel Memberships to engage with and support their favourite YouTube creators.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]