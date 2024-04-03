Automating redundant processes, faster TAT, and streamlining workflow is where ESM aces: Pankaj Gupta, CTO, Bharti Axa Life Insurance

For an insightful conversation, Pankaj Gupta, CTO at Bharti Axa Life Insurance and Thompson Cherian, Pre-Sales Manager at Enreap joined Express Computer and put forth their perspectives on Enterprise Service Management (ESM) solutions. The two technocrats highlight how ESM brings multiple departments in an enterprise under one umbrella and gives leaders access to essential data on a single pane of glass for effective monitoring and to fetch actionable insights. Further, the conversation witnessed some best practices and use cases on ESM and its significance in boosting productivity.

Watch the full insightful interview: