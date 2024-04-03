Ozonetel Launches AI-led solution suite, built exclusively for digital-first customer experience

Ozonetel announced the launch of an AI-led solution suite, designed exclusively for digital-first customer experience. The digital suite leverages GenAI capabilities and LLMs (Large Language Models) purpose-built and fine-tuned for CX.

The digital CX solution suite, tightly integrated with Ozonetel’s award-winning unified CX platform, helps organizations orchestrate and streamline customer journeys from start to finish across multiple digital touchpoints. Enterprises can now power and manage millions of digital customer interactions across WhatsApp, social media, SMS, and other advanced messaging channels. These digital channels work seamlessly alongside Ozonetel’s voice solutions, enabling a comprehensive customer experience on a single, unified CX platform.

In today’s digital landscape, many enterprises struggle to effectively leverage new technologies to their advantage. One major challenge is the absence of a unified interface to manage and analyze customer interactions across various digital channels in real-time, and at scale. This results in fragmented interactions and subpar customer experiences that impede business growth opportunities. Additionally, enterprises also face the burden of managing multiple vendors, resulting in customer data silos and operational complexities across different business functions.

Discussing the endless possibilities of the AI-led digital CX solution suite, Prashanth Kancherla, Chief Product Officer of Ozonetel said “There has never been a stronger link between exceptional CX and business growth. And AI and digital play a transformational role here. Ozonetel’s digital CX solution suite is tailor-made to seize this opportunity. Many of our enterprise customers have already embraced our digital CX offering and are driving business growth with it – doubling ROI on sales in real estate, increasing brand engagement fivefold in hospitality, and doubling average order values for e-commerce. We believe this suite will enable businesses to completely reimagine CX for today’s digital-first customer, hyperscale customer engagement, and supercharge business growth.”

Some key capabilities of the AI-led digital CX suite include:

Digital customer journeys: Businesses can orchestrate multiple digital customer journeys with intuitive low-code tools, eliminating fragmented customer interactions and disconnected CX.

Digital conversational marketing: Amplifies customer reach, enabling personalised, timely customer engagement, at scale, across digital channels.

Digital self-service: Powers millions of customer interactions across multiple digital channels with GenAI-powered chatbots and seamless human handoff to improve CX.

Digital CX from field: Empowers team members who are on the field to digitally engage with customers – anytime, anywhere – with zero compromises on security and customer privacy.

Omnichannel+ digital CX: Creates a unified experience for customers by enabling businesses to use multiple channels (digital and/or voice) together, at the same time, leading to faster service resolution and higher sales conversions.

Digital conversational intelligence: Assists agents with real-time actionable advice from millions of digital interactions. Empower businesses to leverage GenAI and Voice of the Customer insights to enhance customer experience.