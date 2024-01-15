Charting the Future: A Conversation with Sankaranarayanan Raghavan, CTDO, IndiaFirst on Aligning Technology Strategy with Business Goals

In a recent interview with Sankaranarayanan Raghavan, the Chief Technology and Data Officer at IndiaFirst Life, he emphasizes the paramount importance of aligning technology strategy with business objectives. Raghavan underscores the critical task of identifying innovative technologies that can enhance operational efficiency within the processes. Central to this approach is the pursuit of scalability and an unwavering focus on elevating customer experience through the adoption of new technologies. In particular, Mr. Raghavan highlights the burgeoning significance of voice technology, anticipating its remarkable role in shaping future trends. This interview provides insights into the strategic perspective guiding IndiaFirst Life’s technological evolution and its commitment to staying at the forefront of industry advancements.

