Express Computer

Home  »  Videos  »  Exclusive Interviews  »  Exclusive Video Interview with Sankaranarayanan Raghavan, CTDO, IndiaFirst

Exclusive Video Interview with Sankaranarayanan Raghavan, CTDO, IndiaFirst

Exclusive InterviewsVideos
By Express Computer
0 7

In a recent interview with Sankaranarayanan Raghavan, the Chief Technology and Data Officer at IndiaFirst Life, he emphasizes the paramount importance of aligning technology strategy with business objectives. Raghavan underscores the critical task of identifying innovative technologies that can enhance operational efficiency within the processes. Central to this approach is the pursuit of scalability and an unwavering focus on elevating customer experience through the adoption of new technologies. In particular, Mr. Raghavan highlights the burgeoning significance of voice technology, anticipating its remarkable role in shaping future trends. This interview provides insights into the strategic perspective guiding IndiaFirst Life’s technological evolution and its commitment to staying at the forefront of industry advancements.

For watching more videos, subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/@ExpComputerEC

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image