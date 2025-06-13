With cybersecurity emerging as an imperative pillar for enterprise resilience in the context of growing geopolitical tensions and more complex threat environments, organisations are reconsidering the way they protect their digital assets across borders. As state-sponsored attacks surge, cloud becomes more prevalent, and AI is integrated with threat detection systems, the managed security services market is experiencing a strategic reorientation.



In this candid interaction with Express Computer, Sachin Jain, newly appointed Senior Vice President – Technology and Business Development with Eventus Security, discusses how security strategies are being redefined across the world. He also emphasises the need for contextual intelligence, adaptive risk models, and the convergence of automation with human capabilities. From the unique issues of the North American market to the overarching trends like zero-trust architecture, quantum-resistant cryptography, and identity-first security, he discusses what it takes to keep businesses ahead of a rapidly evolving cyber landscape.



Congratulations on your new role at Eventus Security! As the newly appointed SVP of Technology & Business Development, what are your key priorities in leading the company’s expansion into the North American market?

Thank you! It’s a genuinely exciting chapter for both me personally and for Eventus Security. Our immediate priority in North America is to build a strong and credible foundation grounded in trust, responsiveness, and innovation. We’re focused on engaging deeply with enterprise customers, understanding their unique security challenges, and delivering tailored managed services that are both proactive and agile. At the same time, we’re working to forge partnerships with local technology providers and integrators, ensuring we bring a cohesive, end-to-end value proposition to the table. Ultimately, we want to introduce organisations here to the Eventus advantage—a powerful combination of global expertise, rapid threat detection, and local understanding.

How do you assess the evolving cybersecurity threat landscape, particularly in light of geopolitical tensions, and how should enterprises adapt their strategies to stay ahead?

The threat landscape today is unlike anything we’ve seen before, constantly shifting and deeply influenced by global geopolitics. State-sponsored attacks, critical infrastructure targeting, and highly coordinated campaigns are now part of the new normal. The days of treating cybersecurity as an IT issue are long gone. Enterprises need to embrace a business-first approach to cyber risk, where security is embedded into every level of decision-making. This means adopting a risk-based strategy, investing in intelligence-led tools, and ensuring there’s a real-time monitoring and response mechanism in place. Resilience is the name of the game – being able not just to defend, but to detect, respond, and recover quickly when incidents do occur.

What makes Eventus Security’s approach to managed security services stand out in a competitive MSSP market, and how does cutting-edge technology contribute to your unique value proposition?

We believe that effective cybersecurity isn’t just about having the right tools; it’s about how you use them in conjunction with expert human intelligence. Our approach is modular and intelligence-driven, shaped around the specific risk environments our clients operate in. What sets us apart is the synergy between advanced technologies like AI, machine learning, and deep analytics—and the seasoned analysts in our SOC who bring valuable context and decision-making power. We don’t just send alerts, we deliver actionable insights and outcomes. That ability to blend speed, precision, and human judgment is what makes us a true partner in our clients’ cybersecurity journey.

In the context of India’s geopolitical situation, what additional security measures should organisations take to safeguard their digital infrastructure from emerging cyber threats?

India, given its strategic position in the Indo-Pacific, is facing growing cyber risks that are often politically or ideologically motivated. To stay ahead, organisations need to adopt a layered, strategic defense posture. Implementing a zero-trust framework, ensuring endpoint security is top-notch, and having access to real-time, region-specific threat intelligence are non-negotiables. Regular red team-blue team simulations are also vital to test and fine-tune response mechanisms. Moreover, stronger public-private collaboration can significantly accelerate threat detection and response across the ecosystem. The more we can share knowledge and intelligence, the better we can defend collectively.

With the rise of AI and machine learning, how do you see these technologies shaping the future of cybersecurity, particularly in threat detection and response?

AI and ML are definitely reshaping the landscape, making it possible to move from reactive defense to predictive and adaptive security. These technologies help us detect anomalies and patterns that may not be immediately visible through traditional systems. At Eventus, we’ve embedded AI into our SOC operations, which has helped automate incident triaging, cut down on false positives, and significantly reduce response time. But it’s important to recognise that AI is a tool—not a replacement for human expertise. The real power lies in combining machine speed with human intuition and experience. That’s where real progress happens.

Looking ahead, what are the key trends driving cybersecurity innovation and which ones do you see having the greatest impact on the industry’s future?

We’re seeing a number of trends that are driving meaningful change in cybersecurity. Identity-centric security and zero-trust frameworks are fast becoming foundational. As more enterprises transition to the cloud, cloud-native security is gaining importance. The convergence of IT and OT environments is another area where innovation is crucial, especially in sectors like manufacturing and critical infrastructure. Looking further ahead, quantum-resistant cryptography will be key in preparing for the next generation of threats. We are constantly investing in these emerging domains, not just to stay ahead of threats, but to help our clients confidently step into the future.