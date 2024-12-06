My core agenda next is to bring intelligence to hardware: Ravi Peddhibhotla, CDO, TVS Electronics

In an exclusive interaction with Express Computer, Ravi Peddhibhotla, Chief Digital Officer, TVS Electronics, shares how the company leverages digital technologies to enhance operations, utilises AI and data to deliver customer-centric solutions, and aligns its digital strategy with sustainability initiatives such as solar energy and EV projects. He highlights the company’s focus on ensuring cybersecurity for industries like retail and banking, as well as how digital innovation drives efficiency in its expanding Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) segment. Peddhibhotla emphasises the ongoing adoption of emerging technologies such as AI and IoT to shape TVS Electronics’ future and maintain its competitive edge.

Watch the full insightful interview: