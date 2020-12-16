‘Our roadmap for growth is based on uniquely designed delivery assurance and engagement model’

Read Article

How technology is creating new value in business models, customer experiences and the internal capabilities that support its core operations?

Technology and customer experience go hand in hand. More the innovation in technology, merrier the customer engagement is what we strongly believe in. The most important role of technology with regards to a customer is that it helps to increase the speed of customer interactions. Technology helps in keeping the customers updated and engaged at the same time.

How AI has become a core component of digital transformation for customers?

Newer innovations in AI are already revolutionizing the way business is done. AI enabled digital transformation allows companies to deliver value, amplify customer experience and satisfy their need for faster resolution. Digital business has completely taken over the interest in Artificial Intelligence that may companies are rushing to build strategies and investment plan which are AI driven. Digital transformation strategy depends on customer understanding and AI can process intricate data and provide quick insights about the customers. It has the potential to influence the businesses and competitive landscape to a great extent by providing more value.

How cloud is emerging as one of the preferred platforms for financial institutions?

Cloud is moving to the forefront as a focus for financial institutions for development of new financial innovations, storage of data and collaboration with third parties which is key for their growth in the digital world. Banks have adopted cloud to ensure that customers have frictionless, smart, and safe ways of using financial services. Cloud also helps banks deliver a more personalised experience, making sure to address common feedback from customers who feel their banks know little about them. One of the most important reason for the preference of cloud is the security that it provides. With customer safety being the primary factor for financial institutions, cloud is becoming the choice.

How is Maveric aiding enterprises in their digital journey with its offerings?

Given our expertise of over two decades, we understand that successful digital transformation focusses on unlocking the enormous business potential of customer experience for a financial institution. We help clients accelerate their digital transformation by reimagining digital delivery models and creating superior domain-led digital solutions.

Our established accelerators (dynamic catalogues of customer personas and journeys; new features and reusable component libraries) threads every customer journey seamlessly, from core to connectors to experiences. For instance, we helped a regional banking leader in the United Kingdom with efficient process re-engineering and conscious contextualisaiton to reduce the efforts by nearly 75%.

Our twin central frameworks – Assure Risk and Assure Impact, comprehensively map changes in user journeys, and possible risks to system, ensuring superior digital solution design.

In line with your target to double revenue by FY22, what is your roadmap?

Maveric has been growing continuously for over 20 consecutive quarters now and we are expecting to deliver growth of over 20% by the end of this fiscal. We have devised a four-year growth plan, under which we are looking to achieve the revenue share from the developed markets such as the UK and EU to 60%. Our roadmap for growth is based on uniquely designed delivery assurance and engagement model which focuses on:

Gaining insights into customer challenges, pain points – thinking beyond what they need today to what they need in future

Enabling multi-level stakeholder engagement armed with actionable insights

Driving exponential impact through continuous improvement initiatives and customer mandated step changes

