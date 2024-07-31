Rajesh Subramaniam, CEO and Founder of embedUR systems, recently sat down with Express Computer, to discuss the company’s strategic initiatives and technological advancements. In the interview, Subramaniam highlights embedUR’s journey from Silicon Valley to becoming a global leader in embedded engineering. He emphasises their focus on edge computing, AI, and machine learning, citing recent investments in Chennai as pivotal to their expansion in India. Subramaniam also shares insights into the evolving landscape of IoT, cybersecurity, and infrastructure, underscoring their impact across sectors like BFSI, healthcare, and automotive.

Can you provide an overview of embedUR systems and their core areas of expertise?

embedUR systems, founded in 2004 in Silicon Valley, started with the goal of being an embedded engineering centre to help customers bring products to market faster. Initially, we focused on software for wired Ethernet, transitioning to wireless technologies during the telecom boom. Over the years, we’ve expanded to designing bespoke solutions for embedded software in various devices, including wearables, medical devices, and automotive systems. Today, we also specialise in management software for connecting these devices.



EmbedUR recently announced a significant investment in Chennai. Can you elaborate on how this will enhance your capabilities, especially in AI and edge computing, and what it means for the Indian market?

Our investment in Chennai is part of a broader commitment to India. While our India office started in Chennai in 2008, this new investment accelerates our growth in edge computing, edge intelligence, securing connected devices, and infrastructure. These areas are critical for developing advanced AI and machine learning capabilities. India’s strategic position, with its vast talent pool and young workforce, makes it an ideal location for this expansion.



What are the strategic reasons behind these investments, and how do they align with embedUR’s long-term vision in India?

India’s educational system produces a large number of engineers, providing a substantial human capital resource. With a young population and growing middle-income families, the demand for technology is set to rise. Our presence in Silicon Valley, coupled with the talent in India, allows us to support our global customers effectively. We aim to leverage this talent to drive innovation and meet growing technological needs.

Can you share specific examples of how embedUR’s technology has driven innovation and efficiency in various sectors like BFSI, healthcare, and automotive? One example is our work with a major service provider to optimise Wi-Fi experiences in homes, ensuring consistent quality across different areas. In healthcare, we developed a low-power, connectivity-enabled medical badge for doctors, allowing seamless communication and transcription during surgeries. These projects illustrate our ability to enhance user experiences and operational efficiency through innovative embedded solutions.

What skills and capabilities are you looking to foster within your talent pool in Chennai, and how crucial is Chennai’s ecosystem to supporting your global presence?

While Chennai is our base, we plan to expand to other Indian cities. The primary challenge is not the technical education but the soft skills—communication, problem-solving, and articulation. We invest heavily in developing these skills, as they are essential for effective collaboration and customer interaction. Our goal is to mould engineers who can not only solve problems but also communicate solutions clearly.

How do the technological pillars of IoT, networking, cloud computing, edge computing, and AI converge in your solutions, and what unique value do they bring to your clients?

The convergence of these technologies allows us to create common platforms that can be applied across various verticals. For example, the falling cost of devices and increasing compute power enable us to integrate machine learning and AI into small chipsets, transforming industries by providing advanced functionalities at lower costs.

How do you see the role of edge computing evolving in the next few years, particularly in enhancing operational efficiency and fostering innovation?

Edge computing reduces costs and enhances operational efficiency by enabling real-time data processing at the source. For instance, battery-powered edge devices in agriculture can differentiate crops from weeds and apply treatments precisely, eliminating the need for constant cloud connectivity. This capability will revolutionise various industries by enabling smarter, more efficient operations.

What factors contribute to embedUR’s remarkable 100% client retention rate, and how do you continually innovate to meet clients’ evolving needs?

Our success stems from a customer-centric culture focused on asking questions, empathising, and understanding client needs before taking action. This approach fosters deep client relationships and ensures we deliver tailored solutions that address their specific challenges. By continually engaging with our clients and understanding their evolving needs, we can innovate and provide the best possible service.

What is your approach to entering and expanding in new regions, both within India and globally?

Expanding into new regions involves identifying strategic growth areas, committing to that growth, and building expertise. With the growing importance of software and edge devices, we see significant opportunities in various sectors. Innovations in vision, health, and security applications will drive our growth. We aim to leverage advanced chipsets and edge computing to develop transformative products that meet global demands.

What are the key challenges and opportunities in the embedded technology sector, especially with the increased integration of AI and connectivity solutions?

The primary challenge is working within resource-constrained environments—devices with limited power, memory, and storage. This requires engineers to think differently and develop efficient software solutions. However, our extensive experience in embedded systems positions us well to overcome these challenges. The opportunities lie in the transformative potential of edge computing and AI to revolutionise various industries.



As a self-funded organisation with continuous annual growth, what financial strategies have been crucial to embedUR’s success, and how do you plan to sustain this momentum?

Fiscal responsibility is paramount. We focus on generating substantial profits rather than just increasing revenues. Higher margins from sustainable revenue growth conduces to greater reinvestment in innovation and talent development, allowing us to retain our competitive edge in a disruptive environment.