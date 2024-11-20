Express Computer

Pioneering Innovation: Insights from Mona Khandhar, Principal Secretary, DST on Gujarat’s IT Initiatives

By Harshal Y. Desai
Mona Khandhar, IAS, Principal Secretary, Department of Science and Technology, Gujarat, sheds light on the state’s dynamic advancements in technology and innovation. In this exclusive interview, she delves into Gujarat’s forward-thinking policies, key projects, and collaborative efforts driving the region’s growth as a hub of technological progress. With a strong emphasis on sustainable development, capacity building, and fostering an innovation ecosystem, Khandhar highlights the critical role of government initiatives in propelling the state toward global leadership in digital transformation.

Watch the full insightful interview:

Harshal Y. Desai

Harshal Yashwant Desai is currently an Assistant Editor at Express Computer. Previously, he has contributed to various B2B publications covering topics such as Governance, Banking, Public Sector Undertakings, Smart Cities, Healthcare, and the Process Industry, among others.

