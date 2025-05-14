As cyber threats become more complex and data volumes soar, India’s enterprises are turning to next-gen, AI-powered platforms for faster, smarter detection and response. With evolving regulatory mandates and a growing need for scalable, cloud-native security, organisations are rethinking their legacy SIEM tools.

In a revealing conversation with Express Computer, Kash Shaikh (CEO), Dipesh Kaura (Country Director – India & SAARC), and Scott Sampson (Global CRO) of Securonix discuss how AI, machine learning, and behavioural analytics are at the core of their platform’s evolution, and more.

How is Securonix using advanced technologies like AI and ML to tackle evolving cyber threats?

Kash Shaikh: Artificial intelligence and machine learning are deeply embedded in Securonix’s DNA. We pioneered UEBA (User and Entity Behaviour Analytics), and now we’ve evolved our platform to leverage advanced analytics through Securonix EON — our Next-Gen SIEM engine — which incorporates real-time behavioural analytics and language-based intent detection.

We are also integrating generative AI and Agentic AI, which allows us to move beyond just detecting threats to predicting and even preventing them. These technologies help us automate the entire security operations lifecycle — from threat detection to investigation to response — dramatically reducing the workload on SOC teams.

What truly differentiates Securonix in such a competitive SIEM landscape?

Kash Shaikh: First, our platform is cloud-native and organically built — not stitched together like many competitors. That gives us a significant architectural advantage in terms of integration, speed, and agility.

Second, we are a platform-first company. Everything from SIEM, SOAR, UEBA to threat intelligence is unified, making it more efficient for customers to derive value. And third, our platform is built for scale and complexity, which is particularly important in a country like India, where enterprises generate massive volumes of data.

From a regional perspective, what are some of the key cybersecurity challenges Indian enterprises face today?

Dipesh Kaura: India’s cybersecurity landscape is evolving rapidly. Enterprises here face three core challenges: early threat detection, compliance with stringent regulations like CERT-In, and the need for cost-efficient scalability.

We help address all three. Our AI-driven analytics ensure early threat detection, even for sophisticated insider threats. On compliance, we have built-in reporting and workflows tailored to Indian regulatory requirements. And because our platform is cloud-native and subscription-based, Indian enterprises — including mid-sized ones — can scale without worrying about heavy capex or infrastructure overhead.

India clearly plays a strategic role for Securonix. Could you elaborate on its significance in your global strategy?

Kash Shaikh: India is not just another market for us — it is our strategic innovation hub. Seventy percent of our global workforce is based here, and our R&D centres in Pune and Bangalore are driving core product innovation.

Many of our platform features — including some of our advanced threat detection models — are built and validated in India. We are also seeing high levels of customer maturity here, which makes India a great place to pilot innovations before scaling them globally. Moreover, India is at the heart of our APMEA (Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) growth strategy, and we already serve over 100 customers in the region.

How do MSSPs fit into your strategy for India and the broader APMEA region?

Kash Shaikh: MSSPs are a cornerstone of our go-to-market model. We believe the future of cybersecurity, especially in cost-sensitive markets, lies in managed and co-delivered services. Our platform is purpose-built for MSSPs, with multi-tenant architecture, role-based access controls, and automated workflows.

Scott Sampson: We don’t just hand over software to MSSPs — we work with them as strategic allies. This includes co-creating white-labelled services, sharing technical roadmaps, and enabling their go-to-market efforts. In India, our MSSPs are offering vertical-specific solutions, especially in BFSI, IT/ITeS, and manufacturing, which gives them a competitive edge and allows us to scale more efficiently.

What does scalability mean in the context of Indian customers, and how does Securonix address it?

Kash Shaikh: Indian enterprises, especially in banking and telecom, deal with billions of security events daily. Our platform is designed for elastic scalability — we ingest massive volumes of data, process it in real time, and provide actionable insights without latency.

This scalability ensures faster threat detection and response, even for high-throughput environments. Because we’re built natively for the cloud, our customers don’t need to worry about hardware limitations — they scale as they grow.

What’s your plan for future expansion and customer engagement in India?

Dipesh Kaura: We’re focused on deepening customer relationships across major verticals while expanding into tier-2 and tier-3 cities. We’re also strengthening our channel ecosystem by onboarding and training more local partners.

We see a huge opportunity in democratising access to advanced cybersecurity. That’s why we’re enabling partners and customers alike with on-demand learning, threat intelligence feeds, and pre-configured use cases to accelerate adoption.

What does the future of cybersecurity look like in India, and what role will Securonix play in shaping it?

Kash Shaikh: The future is defined by three things: AI-led security operations, cloud-native infrastructure, and a strong partner ecosystem. India is on the cusp of a major cybersecurity transformation, and Securonix is fully committed to being part of that journey.

We will continue to innovate locally, invest in people and partnerships, and deliver outcomes that matter — not just for enterprises, but for the larger security ecosystem in India and beyond.