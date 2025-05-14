Tata Elxsi collaborates with Mercedes-Benz research and development India (MBRDI) for vehicle engineering and software defined vehicle (SDV) development

Express Computer

News
Tata Elxsi has announced that Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India has selected it for Vehicle Software Engineering and Software-Defined Vehicles (SDV) development.

Mercedes-Benz has been setting benchmarks in automotive excellence for nearly 140 years and continues to advance the industry by pioneering developments in software-defined vehicles. The company’s integrated software architecture is designed to enhance vehicle capabilities, create intuitive interfaces, and optimize performance, elevating the user experience and evolving with changing driver needs.

Tata Elxsi is working with leading OEMs across the world to develop SDV platforms, accelerating the speed of innovation and software scalability across vehicle models and platforms, at lowered costs and shared accountability. It brings together domain experience across autonomous, electric, connected vehicle technologies, AI and software-defined vehicles (SDV), supported by state-of-the-art labs and Mobility Innovation Centres and a portfolio of solutions including the AVENIR SDV suite and AUTONOMAI ADAS suite.

Manoj Raghavan, MD and CEO, Tata Elxsi, said, “This collaboration underscores our deep domain expertise and capabilities in Automotive Software and Digital, including Software Defined Vehicles, and provides us with a unique opportunity to contribute to the Mercedes-Benz vision of building the world’s most desirable cars. We have been partnering with MBRDI for over a decade now, and this collaboration marks a milestone moment and sets the stage for further scaling and deepening our relationship.”

