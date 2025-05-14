Express Computer

Galgotias University Inaugurates AI Lab to Boost Hands-On Learning, Eyes Rs 50 Crore Investment in Expansion

Galgotias University Inaugurates AI Lab to Boost Hands-On Learning, Eyes Rs 50 Crore Investment in Expansion

Galgotias University has launched a state-of-the-art Artificial Intelligence (AI) Education Lab at its Yamuna Expressway campus, inaugurated by Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry.

The high-profile event saw the presence of Brijesh Pathak, Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh; Aman Gupta, Co-founder and CMO of boAt; along with Chancellor Suneel Galgotia and CEO Dhruv Galgotia of Galgotias University.

Speaking to Express Computer,  Deepanshu Chauhan, CEO of Delta IT Network and a key speaker at the event, shared insights into the university’s growth trajectory. “Over the next two years, Galgotias University plans to scale its capital expenditure to Rs 50 crore. Already, Rs 20 crore has been invested over the past two years, underscoring a strong commitment to enhancing educational infrastructure,” he said. This planned investment, in collaboration with Dhruv Galgotia, is aimed at further strengthening academic and technological resources.

The new AI lab is designed to provide students with 24/7 access to advanced computing infrastructure. It houses NVIDIA GPU-powered systems, capable of running high-performance AI applications not typically supported by standard computers. This initiative is intended to close the gap between theoretical learning and practical application, particularly for students beginning their journey into AI.

In a conversation with Express Computer, Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak reflected on the societal implications of AI, drawing parallels to the early days of computerisation. “There were fears about job losses when computers were introduced, yet employment ultimately rose. AI should be viewed as a tool to augment human potential and must be used responsibly,” he noted. Addressing questions about potential regulation, he acknowledged that legislation may become necessary but emphasised that the current priority is on promoting responsible AI adoption and innovation.

This facility represents a significant step toward experiential learning, enabling students to engage deeply with cutting-edge AI technologies beyond the boundaries of the traditional classroom.

