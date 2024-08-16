Unlocking the Data Paradox: Nitin Seth on AI, Data, and the Future of Enterprises

Nitin Seth, Co-Founder & CEO, Incedo Inc., speaks to Express Computer in an exclusive video interaction. The conversation revolves around Nitin Seth’s book “Mastering the Data Paradox,” exploring its core themes, including the intersection of data, AI, and business. The interaction uncovers the inspirations behind the book, the challenges and paradoxes associated with data, and how AI powered by data can drive transformational value for enterprises and individuals. Additionally, the discussion addresses the broader relevance of data beyond the tech community, emphasizing why the book is a must-read for both students and professionals. The session concludes with reflections on the book’s success and potential future projects.

Watch the full insightful interview: