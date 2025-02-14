In an exclusive interview with Express Computer, Rajneesh Garg, Chief Information Officer, ECU Worldwide explains the changing nature of technology for the logistics and supply chain business. With the industry going through digital transformation, ECU Worldwide uses AI, machine learning, and cloud computing to increase the efficiency of its operations, the sustainability of business, and the customer experience. He highlights the company’s recent digital initiatives such as the adoption of Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Oracle HCM, the use of AI-driven analytics, and multi-cloud infrastructure. Garg also mentions how ECU Worldwide promotes sustainability through emissions monitoring, green logistics solutions and encouraging environmentally friendly modes of transportation.

Looking forward to 2025 and beyond, he describes ECU Worldwide’s tech agenda, with a focus on AI governance, cybersecurity, edge computing, and enterprise-wide modernisation.

What are the key technology trends shaping the logistics and supply chain industry, and how is ECU Worldwide positioning itself to leverage these trends?

Sustainability, reduced environmental impact, operational resilience, and agility dominate the global supply chain ecosystem. To achieve these goals, logistics and supply chain players deploy new-age data technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) to initiate process transformation and build a sustainable, scalable logistics infrastructure powered by Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) and General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)-led security controls.

At ECU Worldwide, global operations spanning more than 180 countries generate vast volumes of data. We have launched master data management to ensure the right data is available to the right people at the right time, paving the way for better decision-making. We have enabled and deployed an AI-based analytics business intelligence tool and converted a few AI use cases to equip our personnel with adequate data insights, enhancing customer retention and attracting new prospects. We are also in the process of deploying a comprehensive MDM solution.

Can you share details about ECU Worldwide’s latest digital initiative? What challenges did you encounter during its implementation, and how did you overcome them?

We have switched to Microsoft Dynamics 365 to roll out a broad range of business applications, from the Annual Performance Assessment Report (APAR) to general ledger invoicing, across more than 90 countries. The process took 18-24 months to become fully operational. Additionally, we have adopted Oracle Human Capital Management (HCM) to manage employee data across various geographies and ensure smooth and efficient HR processes. We also plan to upgrade our ERP system.

Implementing these applications required extensive groundwork as we had to comply with multiple regulatory standards and localisation norms. Our team invested significant time in training the personnel responsible for operations across geographies to ensure seamless adoption and execution.

ECU Worldwide has been a pioneer in the logistics space. Could you walk us through your digital transformation journey and highlight some of the most significant milestones achieved?

Digital technologies form the backbone of ECU Worldwide’s operational framework. Our proprietary digital tool, ECU360, undergoes regular upgrades to enhance efficiency. A significant milestone in our transformation journey is the financial operations transformation through Microsoft Dynamics 365, which has streamlined all crucial accounting and financial processes. We have also integrated AI to offer flexible pricing options, enabling our representatives and freight forwarders to access the best rates. Data-driven insights power our operations, reinforcing our commitment to digital excellence.

As we step into 2025, what are the top technology priorities and focus areas for ECU Worldwide? How do you plan to align these with the company’s long-term goals?

We continue to focus on transforming operations, having initiated AI-driven enhancements and financial and HR operations transformations. Our cloud migration strategy involves deploying a multi-cloud environment with Microsoft Azure and AWS. In 2025, our teams will complete these projects with the goal of building efficiency and driving growth powered by AI and IoT. An enterprise-wide modernisation initiative will ensure we remain on a time-relevant tech stack.

We are also preparing for our next phase of transformation, which includes implementing edge computing to generate real-time insights for optimising global LCL operations. Strengthening disinformation security to prevent cyber-attacks remains a priority. With dedicated efforts from our Chief Information Security Officer and team, we have achieved a top-five ranking for businesses with high cyber scores. All these initiatives align with our objective to enhance the cost-to-serve ratio.

AI and machine learning are transforming industries. How is ECU Worldwide integrating AI, ML, and generative AI into its operations to improve efficiencies and customer experiences?

We adopt a customer-focused approach, and our AI, ML, and generative AI interventions strengthen our AI readiness. Our strategies and resources are aligned to complete ongoing projects aimed at elevating service delivery efficiency within the global supply chain and freight forwarding ecosystem.

With increasing emphasis on sustainability, how is ECU Worldwide leveraging technology to create greener logistics solutions and reduce its environmental footprint?

We have a robust compliance mechanism in place to adhere to stringent global emission norms. In alignment with ECU’s 2040 decarbonisation goal, we have partnered with a specialist vendor to enhance sustainability reporting and transparency, leading to improved customer experiences with real-time emissions data. Our solution includes API-based shipment-level emissions tracking, GLEC framework-accredited results, comprehensive coverage across all transport modes (rail, road, air, sea), integration with ECU ERP and digital platforms, and real-time emissions calculation and reporting capabilities.

As a technology leader, what is your vision for ECU Worldwide’s tech strategy in the next five years? How do you foresee the role of CIOs evolving in the logistics industry?

Our tech outlook centres on developing future-ready infrastructure by integrating generative AI models and digital transformation. Standardising processes for seamless integration, establishing AI governance frameworks, strengthening disinformation security, and adopting energy-efficient tech stacks are key priorities.

CIOs today wear multiple hats, leveraging industry-standard tools and cross-sector best practices. They serve as key influencers and decision-makers, shaping strategic technology integrations that optimise costs and boost revenue. To remain competitive, modern CIOs must embrace lifelong learning, continuously adapting to industry advancements.

With sustainability becoming a priority across industries, how is ECU Worldwide leveraging technology to drive environmentally conscious practices in logistics and supply chain management?

Sustainability-driven technology is integral to developing next-generation capabilities. We utilise data-driven technologies to optimise transportation routes, reducing emissions. We also incentivise delivery partners to switch to electric or alternative fuel vehicles. Our customers benefit from accurate emissions tracking, an understanding of carbon intensity in shipping options, and access to low-carbon delivery alternatives to reduce supply chain emissions.

Data and analytics play a critical role in logistics and supply chain management. How is ECU Worldwide leveraging data-driven insights to improve decision-making and customer experience?

We leverage advanced data analytics to drive smarter decision-making and enhance customer experience. Our MDM system optimises demand forecasting, inventory management, and route planning. Analysing data enables us to understand market trends, customer behaviour, and cargo movements across geographies.

By integrating edge computing and AI-driven analytics, we provide real-time insights that facilitate predictive recommendations and customised logistics solutions. Our focus remains on ensuring structured, cleansed data reaches the right people at the right time, empowering seamless supply chain management.

Could you elaborate on your personal journey as a CIO? What have been some of the most rewarding moments and lessons learned along the way?

Transitioning from technology services catering to various sectors to the logistics industry has been a fulfilling journey enriched with cross-industry learnings. My experience in digital transformation for global airlines and retailers has given me a 360-degree perspective. Leading high-performing teams and fostering a culture of learning and mentorship are central to my approach.

Encouraging innovation and adopting current IT trends, such as AI training for team members, is essential as we scale further. Implementing tech-driven solutions across industries has been enlightening, and I look forward to continuous learning and growth in this ever-evolving role.