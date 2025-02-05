We have reduced data transmission time by deploying computing resources closer to AI data sources: Rangarajan Narasimhan, Vertiv

In an exclusive interaction with Express Computer, Rangarajan Narasimhan, Chief Information Officer and Global Hub Leader, Vertiv, delves into the company’s role in shaping India’s AI infrastructure landscape. With AI adoption accelerating across sectors, Vertiv is at the forefront, providing innovative solutions to address the unique challenges AI workloads pose on data centres, such as power, heat management, and scalability. Narasimhan highlights Vertiv’s range of products, including modular data centres, cooling systems, and energy-efficient technologies, designed to optimise AI performance and sustainability. He also shares insights into the company’s approach to supporting India’s growing digital ecosystem and evolving AI demands.

How is Vertiv contributing to the growth of AI-powered systems in India? Can you share examples of innovative infrastructure solutions that are helping businesses seamlessly integrate AI technologies into their operations?

The India AI mission is driven by principles of developing indigenous AI capabilities. At Vertiv, we offer various infrastructure solutions to contribute to India’s AI growth story. We understand that AI systems require more power than an average data centre and generate a lot of heat. Our portfolio of uninterrupted power supplies like Trinergy UPS and efficient cooling solutions help businesses and hyperscale address this while delivering AI workloads. We also offer modular data centre solutions that can be quickly and easily deployed to support the growing demand for AI infrastructure.

Additionally, for customers who want to design their own AI data centre, our AI Hub has all the resources for them, right from reference designs to technical papers for them to understand, design and deploy.

As AI adoption accelerates across sectors in India, what are the most significant challenges data centres face in terms of scalability, reliability, and efficiency? How does Vertiv’s portfolio, including UPS and thermal management solutions, address these challenges?

AI workloads require uninterrupted power and fault-tolerant infrastructure that can scale with growing demands. Vertiv works by offering modular data centres for rapid expansion and robust UPS systems to guarantee uninterrupted power to address these challenges. At the same time, it is also important to note that data centre operations generate a lot of heat, making efficient cooling critical. Our Liebert chilled water system and liquid cooling options help optimise energy usage while maintaining ideal operating temperatures.

AI applications often require low latency and real-time processing. How do Vertiv’s edge computing solutions play a role in meeting these demands? Can you highlight specific use cases where edge computing has transformed AI deployments?

Vertiv’s edge computing solutions are instrumental in meeting the low latency and real-time processing demands of AI applications. By deploying computing resources closer to data sources, Vertiv reduces the time required for data transmission, enabling immediate processing and analysis essential for AI tasks. A notable example is Vertiv’s launch of the MegaMod CoolChip, a high-density prefabricated modular data centre solution equipped with liquid cooling. This solution is engineered to support AI computing by providing efficient and reliable infrastructure, reducing deployment time by up to 50% compared to traditional on-site builds.

Additionally, Vertiv introduced Environet Connect, an AI-driven monitoring tool designed for edge data centres. This platform offers real-time monitoring and customisable alarm notifications, enabling preemptive maintenance and reducing downtime. Such capabilities are crucial for managing the complexity of distributed AI workloads at the edge.

By integrating edge computing into AI deployments, organisations can achieve the necessary low latency and real-time processing capabilities, leading to more responsive and efficient systems.

How is Vertiv advancing sustainable and energy-efficient technologies for AI infrastructure?

Sustainability and energy efficiency are at the core of Vertiv’s AI infrastructure solutions. We are able to achieve this through innovative products like intelligent power distribution units (PDUs) that are designed to be energy efficient resulting in lower energy consumption and operational costs.

Our portfolio also includes efficient cooling technologies like the rear-door heat exchangers and liquid cooling systems that significantly dissipate heat and reduce energy consumption compared to traditional air-cooling.

What emerging trends in AI technology are shaping the future of critical infrastructure? How is Vertiv preparing to evolve its solutions to support the next wave of AI advancements and data centre requirements in India?

The increased adoption of AI use has brought in advancements and challenges to critical infrastructure. There’s a considerable demand for energy-efficient and cooling-efficient solutions. For example, our Vertiv 360AI is a comprehensive solution that offers infrastructure, services and the software to meet the demand of AI workloads. With 360AI, businesses can speed up the time-to-market for their AI applications with pre-engineered, validated designs with integrated power and cooling solutions.

Additionally, we have expanded our presence in India’s data centre industry by inaugurating a new manufacturing facility in Chakan last year and a new Integrated Business Services Centre earlier this month to deliver next-generation solutions for the complex needs of an evolving digital ecosystem.