Tech revolution arriving sooner than expected: How AI and AR are transforming influencer marketing in India

By Rahat Khan, Co-Founder of Fame Keeda

Influencer marketing in India is in the midst of an extraordinary shift which is being fueled by the rapid rise of Generative AI and Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality tech (AR/VR). This incorporation is not just making marketing campaigns smarter but also helping brands craft experiences that resonate deeply with their audiences.

The message is clear: success in marketing today isn’t about chasing trends, it’s about creating them.

Generative AI: Speed Meets Creativity

Generative AI, despite all the pushback it faced initially, has emerged as a game-changer for marketing professionals by supercharging content creation with unmatched speed and precision. For example, Kyra, India’s first AI-powered virtual influencer, has amassed a loyal following on Instagram, sharing glimpses of her “life” and collaborating with top-tier brands like Amazon Prime Video and boAt.

Virtual influencers like Kyra bring consistency, limitless creativity, and a unique appeal to campaigns—qualities hard to replicate at scale with human influencers. With AI tools, content creation becomes more efficient; campaigns can now feature professional-grade visuals, animations, and scripts generated in minutes. This allows marketers to focus on storytelling while the heavy lifting is done in the background.

AR: Turning Passive Views into Immersive Experiences

While on one end AI brings efficiency to marketing practices, through AR (Augmented Reality) brands can inject magic into their consumer experience. Indian audiences have already seen AR come to life in creative campaigns like Myntra’s virtual fashion try-ons or Lenskart’s AR-enabled eyewear fitting. These campaigns aren’t just gimmicks rather they solve a real problem that a lot of apparel and accessory brands face. AR bridges the gap between physical and digital, giving users the confidence to be sure of their purchases while also enjoying a memorable brand interaction.

Globally, Socialmedia giant Snapchat has been setting the gold standard for AR integration. In India, Snap has partnered with several brands to roll out AR-powered campaigns that make everyday moments extraordinary. A very simple example of that would be the beauty filters for festive campaigns or immersive brand-sponsored lenses. As AR becomes more accessible, Indian marketers can create experiences that aren’t just seen but felt.

Virtual Reality (VR) is another emerging tech making marketing waves. Although still in its infant stage, VR boasts an immense potential to engage audiences in a way that they have never felt before. The capability of VR setups to teleport viewers into fantasy worlds is being utilized heavily in the automobile and gaming industries. For example, Audi has been installing VR setups in its latest E-Tron SUV to ensure that riding an Audi is as fulfilling for the passengers as it is for the driver

The Rise of Niche, Data-Driven Influencers

Finally, it is safe to say with the kind of technology at our disposal that the days of “one-size-fits-all” influencer campaigns are fading fast. Today’s audiences are educated, mindful, and extremely selective and hence demand hyper-personalised and authentic content that feels genuine. Data-driven analytical tools are helping brands deliver just that. Advanced data analytics can now help identify niche influencers with high-impact communities, enabling brands to connect with audiences that share common passions, whether it’s sustainable fashion, fitness, gaming etc.

Moreover, tools like Google Analytics, Sprout Social, and Hootsuite assist brands in identifying engagement metrics and audience behavior. These insights can help marketers refine their strategies, ensuring that campaigns are not only creative but also aligned with audience expectations.

Niche doesn’t mean small. It means specific and specific is where the magic happens in today’s cluttered digital space.

What’s Next?

India’s influencer marketing is at the cusp of a revolution driven by technology, and this is only the beginning. The shift is clear: Influencer marketing is no longer about reach alone. It’s about connection, it’s about innovation and above all, it’s about redefining how brands and creators come together to tell stories that matter.