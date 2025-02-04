Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Tata Play collaborates with salesforce to drive AI-powered customer experience

Tata Play collaborates with salesforce to drive AI-powered customer experience

News
By Express Computer
0 89

Salesforce announced a strategic collaboration with Tata Play, India’s leading Direct-to-Home and content distribution Company, to accelerate relevant and customized experiences to its user base nationwide. ​​This collaboration marks a significant leap for Tata Play in delivering hyper-personalized offers, redefining customer engagement, and driving business growth. By leveraging Salesforce’s AI-powered solutions, Tata Play will unify customer data—including subscriptions, interactions, and viewership patterns—creating a comprehensive, single view of its customers to enhance targeting, optimize campaigns, and deliver seamless, personalized experiences across platforms.

Salesforce continues to lead AI innovation, introducing solutions like Agentforce, an advanced layer on the Salesforce Platform that enables companies to deploy AI-driven agents capable of autonomously executing tasks across business functions. While Salesforce’s AI ecosystem continues to transform industries, Tata Play is accelerating its digital transformation journey by implementing Salesforce Data Cloud, Marketing and Personalization, and Tableau—reinforcing its commitment to becoming a data-driven, customer-centric organization.

By leveraging these technologies, Tata Play will enhance customer engagement across its DTH and OTT platforms, delivering hyper-personalized experiences while utilizing actionable insights to refine campaign strategies and drive cross-sell and upsell opportunities.

In this AI-first world, Salesforce helps its customers deliver seamless, unified, and personalized interactions across multiple touchpoints, creating a harmonious omnichannel experience.

Commenting on the new collaboration, Harit Nagpal, Managing Director & CEO, Tata Play said, “By partnering with Salesforce, we are unlocking the power of AI and data to better understand our subscribers and deliver relevance at every interaction. We will now have a deeper understanding of each subscriber and their individual needs, enabling us to provide tailored solutions to everyone without disturbing others during the process.”

Arundhati Bhattacharya, Chairperson & CEO of Salesforce India, said, “At Salesforce, we are committed to empowering businesses with advanced technology that drives innovation and enhances customer experiences. Across industries, we are enabling organizations to harness the power of AI, data, and automation to accelerate their digital transformation, streamline operations, and unlock new opportunities for growth. Our partnership with Tata Play marks a significant step in leveraging the transformative power of Generative AI and data-driven insights to deliver hyper-personalized, meaningful interactions. Together, we aim to set new benchmarks in customer engagement and help Tata Play accelerate its digital transformation journey, creating lasting value for its subscribers across the nation.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image