As India’s financial technology industry evolves, there’s an increasingly consistent move away from mass-market, one-size-fits-all services towards more inclusive, technology-driven solutions that engage people where they are, particularly in semi-urban and rural areas. Gold-backed lending, which has deep cultural roots, is increasingly becoming an instrument of financial inclusion, providing accessible liquidity across socio-economic segments.

In this exclusive interview with Express Computer, Puja Singh, CEO, Manipal Fintech, reveals the vision behind the rebrand, how increasing gold prices are transforming borrower behaviour, and the reasons why a tech-led strategy is imperative to democratising finance in India.



What prompted the strategic rebranding from SahiBandhu to Manipal Fintech, and how does this reflect your broader vision for the company’s future?

The rebranding to Manipal Fintech marks an evolution in our journey. Over the years, SahiBandhu became a trusted name in the gold loan ecosystem. However, as our business grew and our vision expanded, it became clear that our identity needed to reflect more than just one category of service. Fintech reflects both where we come from and where we are headed. It carries forward the trust and legacy of the Manipal Group, while demonstrating our shift towards a broader, technology-led financial platform. This new identity supports our ambitions to build solutions that go beyond gold loans, reach new markets, and bridge the gap between traditional finance and emerging customer needs. It’s a step towards a more agile, inclusive, and innovative first future. This rebranding goes beyond a logo and name change; it’s a commitment to offering all-inclusive solutions, from agricultural credit to SME financing, all while staying rooted in the values that made SahiBandhu a household name.

With gold prices hitting record highs, how has this surge influenced customer behaviour and demand for digital gold loans on your platform?

The record rise in gold prices has been a double-edged sword. On the one hand, customers appreciate the increased liquidity. Borrowers today secure 25-30% larger loans for the same collateral, which is transformative for emergencies or business investments. However, given the market’s dynamic nature, proactive measures are essential. We have integrated real-time price tracking and automated alerts to protect both customers and lenders from sudden market swings. Interestingly, a large number of recent applicants are first-time borrowers, which is a clear signal that gold’s appreciating value is drawing new segments into formal credit systems.

As you expand into adjacent financial services, what are the key verticals or markets you’re targeting, and how are you leveraging technology to scale efficiently?

As we expand beyond our core offerings, our focus is on entering areas that align with our strengths, segments where we can create real value through technology and strong partnerships. We are looking at opportunities that address everyday financial needs of the underserved and segments like SMEs, farmers, and women-led businesses. Technology will continue to be at the heart of how we scale, whether it’s through automation, data-driven insights, or building platforms that simplify access and improve user experience. Our approach is to stay agile, build responsibly, and keep the customer at the centre of every solution we design to reduce approval times.

Manipal Fintech emphasizes a tech-first model—can you share some examples of how digital innovation is bridging gaps in traditional gold lending and enhancing customer experience?

Our primary goal has been to bridge gaps in traditional gold lending through secure, efficient digital solutions. Adopting a tech-first approach helps us achieve that. Our platform integrates biometric eKYC for instant Aadhaar verification, enabling customers to complete onboarding remotely while ensuring compliance and fraud prevention. For rural and semi-urban customers, we have doorstep disbursals, which allow gold assessment, documentation, and UPI-based fund transfers without requiring physical branch visits, which is a critical feature for communities with limited banking access. Even repayment is reimagined: our customers can top-up loans or release collateral through our app. All these features turn what was once a week-long process into a few taps.

In today’s volatile economic landscape, how do you view the evolving role of gold-backed lending in India’s fintech ecosystem, especially from a financial inclusion perspective?

Gold has long served as India’s original collateral, an asset deeply rooted in trust. We have seen firsthand how gold-backed credit can be transformative. In Rajasthan, a widow used a small loan against her gold to start a poultry farm, creating a steady income for her family. In Chennai, an auto-rickshaw driver leveraged his gold assets to buy additional vehicles and become a fleet owner. These stories highlight how gold, often the only tangible asset people own, can unlock real economic opportunities when paired with accessible, tech-enabled lending. From a broader perspective, gold-backed lending is emerging as a powerful enabler of financial inclusion, often reaching segments that traditional instruments overlook. A considerable portion of our customer base comprises women, many from semi-urban and rural areas. By digitizing the gold loan process, our goal extends beyond access to credit. We aim to empower households to take part in India’s growth journey while preserving the cultural significance of gold.