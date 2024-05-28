Express Computer

With our “AI for All” vision, from pocket to cloud, we provide AI for all: Amit Luthra, MD – India, Lenovo ISG

By Adarsh Som
With rapid digitalisation, the demand for digital workspace solutions has increased to not only improve productivity and business output but employee experience as well. Lenovo is among the leaders in the Infrastructure Solutions space. Amit Luthra, Managing Director – India for Infrastructure Solutions Group at Lenovo shares his insights on the significance of the AI market dynamics, some cutting-edge offerings, and Lenovo’s “AI for All” vision.

Watch the full insightful interview:

Adarsh Som

I'm an ardent journalist and believes in 'experience is the best teacher'. I've been writing extensively on Technology applications and growth of IT. Besides, I've covered numerous themes for print and online media including e-Governance, Urban Planning & Development, SDGs, etc. during early days of my career.

