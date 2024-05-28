Exclusive Video Interview with Amit Luthra, Managing Director – India, Lenovo ISG

With rapid digitalisation, the demand for digital workspace solutions has increased to not only improve productivity and business output but employee experience as well. Lenovo is among the leaders in the Infrastructure Solutions space. Amit Luthra, Managing Director – India for Infrastructure Solutions Group at Lenovo shares his insights on the significance of the AI market dynamics, some cutting-edge offerings, and Lenovo’s “AI for All” vision.

For watching more videos, subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/@ExpComputerEC