80-90% jump in the number of IoT malwares as compared to last year: Kaspersky

Kaspersky recently participated in the Fraud & Breach Summit in Bengaluru that took place recently. Addressing the issue in the summit, Shrenik Bhayani, General Manager, Kaspersky (South Asia), said, “The cyber-threat landscape has become scarier than ever and this year, we have detected around 370,000 malware a day including an exponential increase (an 80-90 per cent jump in the number of threats compared to last year) in cyber threats to IoT devices. Acting against cyber threats to IoT devices has become one of our key focus areas with our approach being more of detecting the threat first and followed by protective actions. One of Kaspersky’s evolving enterprise model-based solutions revolves around Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) technology, which allows for continuous monitoring for threats and responding to advanced threats, including those for IoT devices.”

“Our overall focus still remains on how to respond better after deploying all the technologies. With the evolving cybersecurity market, we are also evolving in terms of our enterprise solution part and further strengthening our service portfolio. We are closely working with the government and PSUs, and also large enterprises including FSIs so as to bring value to the table and minimise the magnitude and impact of these threats for our customers,” added Bhayani added.

The summit addressed a wide variety of topics ranging from cyber defense with incidence response plan, automation and cloud security, digital payments and fraud, data protection framework, dark web and investigations, phishing and email fraud, block-chain applications for fraud prevention, threat intelligence and artificial intelligence and much more, and had some of the best technology experts in these domains address some of the key pressing issues concerning cybersecurity.

