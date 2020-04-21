Amazon Alexa to answer COVID-19 related queries

Read Article

Amazon has empowered its virtual assistant Alexa which will now answer basic questions around COVID-19 pandemic. Alexa can now answer tens of thousands of questions related to COVID-19 in countries around the world, Amazon said in a statement.

“We are working to provide accurate and timely information from official government and news sources globally,” said the company.

There are several new things that Alexa users can try with the smart speakers as they stay home. Alexa can help you maximise family-fun time with some fun games.

To have a crazy family game time with Alexa just say “Alexa, open Akinator”, “Alexa, play impossible bollywood quiz”, “Alexa, open Number Guessing Game” or “Alexa, play true or false”.

In the social distancing times, Alexa can be your daily gyan guru by teaching you a new fact every day. Regular exercise is essential for supporting healthy immune function, preventing weight gain, boosting your mood and keeping you as healthy as possible at home.

Alexa can also help you stay fit. Just ask “Alexa, play Bollywood workout playlist”, “Alexa, help me do yoga”, “Alexa, open Daily Stretch” or “Alexa, start five minute plank”.

“Alexa can help if you are having a stressful time. With the Headspace Alexa skill, you can build a daily meditation practice, create the conditions for a better night”s sleep, or go on guided walks and runs,” according to the company.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]