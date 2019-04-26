Five major trends related to IoT and digital transformation

Telenor Connexion has worked with analysts from Stockholm-based consulting firm Northstream to identify five major trends related to the Internet of Things (IoT) and digital transformation.

Everyone knows connectivity and digitalisation are transforming the global economy – but where will biggest impact be felt? That is the big question Telenor Connexion hopes to answer with the release of their new report: Five Predictions for IoT.

Beyond simply connecting products, Telenor Connexion is dedicated to helping its customers identify the business value in connectivity,” says Mats Lundquist, CEO, Telenor Connexion, adding, “This report is part of that commitment, designed to help enterprises find their way in an evolving business landscape.”

Each predication is accompanied by a supporting article written by the market analysts at Northstream. These articles include citations from research along with examples of emerging, real-life use-cases. From presenting strategies for the monetisation IoT data to identifying opportunities for collaborations across industries, below is summary of the predictions:

1. Innovative collaborations between businesses will uncover the hidden value of IoT data

2. IoT newcomers will “leapfrog” the early complexity of digitalisation faced by first movers

3. Connectivity must be considered from the beginning of the product development process

4. Connectivity technologies will be one of the main forces driving eCommerce forward

5. Managed connectivity will be critical to success with connected products

“The business landscape is changing rapidly, which means all types of companies need to consider where they fit in to new digital business processes,” says Bengt Nordström, CEO, Northstream. “With this analysis we also want to highlight the challenge for businesses to face digital transformation on their own – and thus the need to build partnerships with other actors in the ecosystem.”

In addition to this latest report, Telenor Connexion has published a number of guides and papers covering topics related to IoT and connected devices.

