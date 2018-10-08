Nasscom unveils ‘Centre of Excellence’ for IoT in Haryana

In collaboration with the Haryana government, Indian IT industry’s apex body Nasscom has launched its Centre of Excellence for Internet of Things (CoE – IoT) in Gurugram. This Centre of Excellence for IoT at Gurugram, inaugurated by Haryana commerce and industries minister Vipul Goyal, will provide one of the largest innovation platforms for enabling IoT revolution through connected devices using emerging technologies, Nasscom said.

“The aim of Nasscom’s Centre of Excellence is to act as a perfect collaboration for innovation and high-end technologies,” Debjani Ghosh, President, Nasscom, said in a statement. “By bringing in the best minds from industry, academia, start-ups and the government we aim to drive a culture of collaboration and co-creation to find solutions to accelerate India’s economic development,” she added.

This centre is the most recent addition to a hub-and-spoke network of CoEs across the country and is a part of a nationwide collaborative initiative involving the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and state governments, the statement added.

“With valuable efforts from the Haryana government, the facility will serve as a platform for intelligence-sharing and technology collaboration between stakeholders to build collective IoT capabilities,” Ghosh said.

Providing start-ups with access to state-of-the-art infrastructure, the CoE will stimulate co-creation in consultation with industry experts through Nasscom programmes.

Nasscom said it would also work with the industry and government to identify use cases for technology intervention and connect academia, industry, and policymakers to bring cutting-edge research to the market.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]