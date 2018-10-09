Paragon uses IoT to remotely track and monitor fleet in real-time

With a total production capacity (in-house) of four lakh pairs per day, Paragon’s distribution of footwear is networked through 18 depots across India with more than 450 distributors and 25 direct company-owned retail shops delivering stocks to every corner of the country in the shortest possible time.

Paragon was looking to address the issues of unexpected delays due to vehicle breakdown or wrong routes taken, leading to unpleasant incidents. This led to the search for an IoT-based solution to remotely track and monitor Paragon’s fleet in real-time in order to prevent vehicle misuse, idle time in the logistics chain and even driver behaviour. Since footwear is a distributor-retailer led business, all of these were critical to ensure that supplies reach the market on time, every time. Paragon decided to use technology to manage their nationwide fleet.

After a thorough research of the information technology (IT) vendor landscape and as a first step towards digitizing their supply chain, Paragon decided to implement the Aeris solution across its nationwide fleet, thus making them a single connected entity. Aeris was awarded a contract by Sify Technologies Limited (SIFY) for delivery of IoT solutions to its customer, Paragon.

Said Abraham Chacko, Vice President of Human Resources, Paragon Polymer Products Pvt Ltd.

“With the successful deployment of an Aeris and Sify integrated IoT solution, we now have an advantage of minimizing the idle time, tracking a vehicle in real time, control and take timely action on the misuse of the vehicle in case a driver takes a wrong route, and quick loading and unloading based on the vehicle arriving information. This has significantly improved our distribution channel and dropped the number of complaints on late shipments.”

Daniel Alex, President of Telecom, Sify Technologies, commented, “This is a highly customised IoT proposition. The Aeris and Sify IoT solution helped Paragon’s sales and distribution achieve an optimal fleet utilisation in terms of cost/kms and turnaround time at the retailers’ end.”

Dr. Rishi Mohan Bhatnagar, President, Aeris India, said, “We are delighted to share that Aeris IoT technology and our partnership with Sify has helped Paragon take the first step towards a connected supply chain with our connected fleet and managed IoT services solution. Paragon has realised full potential of IoT and gained quantifiable benefits though this engagement.”

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]