Trend Micro secures 25,000 endpoints across 4,000 branches of Syndicate Bank

Trend Micro Incorporated provides endpoint security solutions to Syndicate Bank, securing nearly 25,000 endpoints across its 4,000 branches, through Trend Micro OfficeScan protection. The solution suite with integrated data loss prevention (DLP) module, was deployed in partnership with CMS IT Services, who successfully implemented the solution across all endpoints in 60 days.

Syndicate Bank, having a Pan-India presence, required an endpoint security solution to be deployed ‘in-motion’, ensuring no impact to regular operations. The solution also had to be deployed effectively, taking into account bandwidth prioritization to other systems during business hours, and by leveraging an efficient centralized deployment system.

Speaking on the deployment, Nilesh Jain, Vice President – Southeast Asia and India, Trend Micro, said “Syndicate Bank decided to seek multi-dimensional protection by securing a robust endpoint protection and data loss prevention solution, with advanced security against ransomware attacks and unknown threats. They approached us and we offered an apt solution to suit their needs and protect their endpoints. Trend Micro OfficeScan, powered by XGen security, constantly learns, adapts, and automatically shares threat intelligence across the endpoint environment. This provides a blend of threat protection, which is delivered via an architecture that uses endpoint resources more effectively.”

“The lightweight plug-in DLP module, which protects sensitive data and prevents data loss via endpoints, SaaS applications, messaging, cloud storage, and web gateways, has helped protect 6,000 endpoints of Syndicate Bank, out of the 25,000 endpoint devices. This integrated DLP module has minimized complexity and reduced the cost of data security, enabling easy tracking, and securing all confidential data from multiple points within the organization and in the cloud,” he further added.

Syndicate Bank selected Trend Micro’s endpoint solution suite based on the system of tenders, along with rigorous evaluation of the various technical capabilities of the solution that was conducted via a proof of concept and pilot penetration testing.

“With the increasing ransomware outbreaks and cybercrime attacks in the financial sector, we wanted to avoid vulnerabilities and ensure virus definitions were updated on all endpoints at all times across all geographies. We chose Trend Micro as it had an advantage of a high penetration in the financial sector, due to the bespoke architecture suited for the banking and financial services environment. We are extremely satisfied with Trend Micro and their powerful endpoint protection suite, which now protects our endpoints against advanced ransomware, malware, Trojans, worms, spyware, etc., including adaptation to protect against new unknown variants as they emerge, and safeguards against data loss and theft,” said the GM IT from Syndicate Bank.

After implementing Trend Micro OfficeScan, Syndicate Bank’s endpoint devices gained threat protection with file reputation, variant protection, web protection, and exploit prevention. The DLP module is a complimentary endpoint solution that secures private data on-or-off network, including encryption of files before it leaves the network. It further offers protection against data leaks via cloud storage, USB drives or connected mobile devices, Bluetooth connections, and other media.

