Arcserve launches Business Continuity Cloud

Arcserve recently unveiled Arcserve Business Continuity Cloud, the first fully-integrated, cloud-born solution to prevent the impacts of unplanned downtime by immediately restoring access to critical data, systems and applications across complex, multi-generational IT infrastructures ranging from non-x86 and x86, to software as a service (SaaS) and infrastructure as a service (IaaS). With this solution, Arcserve solves the challenges of protecting modern IT caused by the time, skill, expense and multiple tools needed to protect new workloads.

According to new data being released by Arcserve, 64 percent of global IT decision-makers agree that protecting business-critical data has not become easier over the past five years, despite efforts to adopt solutions to simplify and reduce costs. Further, as backup infrastructures are increasingly becoming more costly and complex, the tolerance for data loss is diminishing. Ninety-three percent of IT decision-makers revealed their organizations could tolerate “minimal,” if any, data loss from critical business applications, yet just 26 percent feel extremely confident in their ability to recover quickly enough to avoid business disruption.

“Based on our observations and underscored by this research, it’s evident that organizations cannot effectively protect modern IT infrastructures with today’s incomplete tools that create more complexity, drive up the total cost of ownership, and ultimately increase the risk of data loss and downtime through gaps in protection,” said Oussama El-Hilali, Vice President of Products at Arcserve. “Arcserve Business Continuity Cloud is the only solution capable of addressing these challenges by bringing all data protection processes together in one place. Whether migrating workloads to the cloud, needing advanced VM protection or requiring support for sub-minute RTOs and RPOs – it’s all under one hood.”

“Arcserve has accomplished something very unique in this market by closing a substantial gap for businesses requiring more robust data protection capabilities without the complexity of juggling multiple backup tools for new or disparate workloads,” said Edwin Yuen, Senior Analyst at Enterprise Strategy Group. “Many solutions today consist of products bolted together with a UI upgrade, yet Arcserve Business Continuity Cloud stands out with a level of integration beyond most other vendors, creating a truly seamless solution that’s extremely intuitive yet incredibly powerful.”

Arcserve Business Continuity Cloud eliminates the need for other data protection tools and management consoles with fully-integrated capabilities to protect and restore applications and systems in any location, on-premises and in public and private clouds.

Capabilities spanning the data protection lifecycle are accessible through a customizable, cloud-based web console. Most tasks are implemented in three clicks or less.This supports near-zero RTOs and RPOs with high availability, minutes with virtual standby and instant VM, hours with bare metal restore, and granular recovery and quick discovery for compliance. ArcServe claims that this will reduce time and money spent on IT management by up to 50 percent.

