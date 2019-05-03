Persistent Systems joins Siemens’ MindSphere Partner Program to bring Industrial IoT solutions to market

Persistent Systems recently announced it has joined Siemens’ MindSphere Partner Program to deliver its Industrial IoT solutions to market. MindSphere is the cloud-based, open IoT operating system from Siemens that connects products, plants, systems, and machines, enabling businesses to harness the wealth of data generated by the Internet of Things (IoT) with advanced analytics.

Persistent is delivering MindSphere solutions for Smart Energy Management, Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE) and other related offerings to manufacturing clients in APAC and North America. In addition to offering clients a fast track to remote connectivity and management for machines and programmable logic controller (PLC) assets through its MindSphere “Connect & Monitor” integration services, Persistent will offer custom analytics that leverage MindSphere Analytics and Machine Learning service APIs.

Sanjeev Srivastav, General Manager – Industrial & IoT Practice, Persistent Systems, said, “Aside from the benefit of working with a partner like Siemens with a huge installed base of industrial automation controllers, MindSphere can help reduce the amount of time it takes for us to develop applications for our clients, while retaining the option to develop related services on the cloud services from AWS and Microsoft Azure, where Mindsphere is available.”

Florian Beil, Head of Sales for MindSphere at Siemens PLM Software said, “Persistent Systems has deep domain expertise in IoT, Analytics and AI/ML and is well situated to deliver MindSphere solutions to firms with complex industrial operations in Discrete and Process Manufacturing sectors. We look forward to collaborating with Persistent Systems to help our joint customers achieve their goals.”

