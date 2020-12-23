Realme launching over 100 AIOT products in India in 2021

Read Article

Smartphone brand Realme which has cemented its position in the India market for its Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIOT) products in 2020 will not only bring the new generations of its best-selling devices but also launch a comprehensive AIoT range next year, the company said on Saturday.

The company aims to launch over 100 new AIoT and lifestyle products in 2021 – from TWS, affordable smart TVs, smart plugs, trimmers, smart bulbs and more.

“Our fans will see a versatile and exciting AIoT product portfolio in the upcoming months. Realme aims to be No 1 in smart audio brand, including TWS and neckband and no 1 in smartwatch category,” Madhav Sheth, Vice President, Realme and CEO, Realme India and Europe, told IANS.

“To begin with, there will be new generations of our best sellers in 2021 — Realme Buds Air, Realme Buds Q, Realme smart TV, etc,” he added.

In the true wireless stereo (TWS) category, Realme occupied the top position with 22 per cent market share in India in Q2, according to Counterpoint Research.

According to IDC, Realme Watch was the most shipped device in India in the last two quarters, with a market share of 21.3 per cent and 24.1 per cent in Q2 and Q3, respectively.

“In the festive season, we reached a record-breaking 190,000 units of smart TVs and were able to achieve two million sales of AIOT products. As a relatively new entrant in the AIOT space, we are finishing this year on a successful note,” Sheth told IANS.

The Realme AIoT products are available at more than 30,000 offline stores in the country.

“We are also going to launch 300-500 exclusive Realme smart stores to give customers a first-hand experience of the ‘Leap Forward’ technology,” Sheth informed.

The company has a hybrid model of offline channels, for the products relevant to smartphones, most will be available across our smartphone distribution.

“For some products like toothbrush, suitcase, etc, we are also exploring more relevant retailing channels like pharmacy, suitcase shop to enable people with the exact demand they can experience according to their purchase habits”, Sheth said.

Realme has received high demand for smart speakers from the users, so “we have started planning our product pipeline accordingly. You will see more launches from us soon”.

The company has got feedback from users to launch smart, tech-savvy, stylish home appliances — from electric juicer, air purifier to even AC, etc.

“As a responsive brand, we will definitely keep listening to our consumers and evaluate possibilities to equip them with a ‘tech-empowered life’ and enjoy its benefits and pleasures,” the realm executive said.

–IANS

