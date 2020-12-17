Amit Chadha to take charge as CEO & MD of L&T Technology Services from new fiscal

Read Article

Amit Chadha, presently Deputy CEO & Whole Time Board Member, L&T Technology Services is set to take charge as the company’s new CEO & Managing Director effective April 1, 2021. The appointment is for a term of three years with effect from April 1, 2021 till March 31, 2024.

Existing CEO & MD, Dr. Keshab Panda will take charge as Non-Executive Director of the company from April 1, 2021.

The changes are subject to shareholders approval as per stock exchange notification dated October 19, 2020.

Amit has been with LTTS since 2009 when he joined as Business Head of Americas. He progressed to assume charge as President, Sales and Business Development, where he was responsible for helping global R&D customers and Fortune 500 companies leverage L&T Technology Services’ digital engineering offerings for their strategic differentiation and product development.

He is a core member of LTTS’ executive management team that oversees the organization’s business and strategy implementation. As a member of the executive team, Amit led L&T Technology Services through a high profile Initial Public Offering (IPO) in India and successfully listed the company on the National Stock Exchange and the Bombay Stock Exchange.

His overall career spans over two decades where he has managed P&L for multiple business units, led organization-wide strategic initiatives, business development and relationship management activities. His insightful experience has helped create business value in excess of a billion dollars spanning almost two decades in the Engineering and Information Technology outsourcing space.

Amit is certified under the Global Business Leadership Executive Program with Harvard Business School Publishing. He has also done an Advanced Management Program in Business Leadership from INSEAD, France. Amit is currently based in Washington DC.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]