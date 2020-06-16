Bhavesh Lakhani joins IndusInd Bank as CTO

Read Article

Bhavesh Lakhani, who was earlier associated with SBI Mutual Fund, has now joined IndusInd Bank as its CTO. Bhavesh is a progressive Business and Technology leader with 21 years of global experience leading banking and financial services organizations.

He has a history of successful transformation leveraging existing and emerging technologies, uncovering opportunities, and directing strategies to develop leading-edge products, improve operations, directly impacting top and bottom line. Bhavesh has deep expertise in business management strengthened by hands-on technical experience.

