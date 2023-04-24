CIO Association of Chennai Celebrates 11th Anniversary with a Royal Theme

The CIO Association of Chennai recently marked its 11th anniversary, gathering CIOs and key IT decision makers from various industry segments in Chennai and surrounding districts. The chapter has been active in conducting knowledge sharing and management interactions over the last decade to foster and benefit the skills of CIOs and IT decision makers.

Beyond being a professional association, the Chennai chapter also promotes a healthy work-life balance by incorporating entertainment into their events. The anniversary celebration, themed around the royal heritage of Tamil Nadu – the Chennai Darbar, was attended by over 130 CIOs and 40 industry leaders from Chennai and other parts of India.

The event featured prominent IT solution providers such as Google Cloud, HPE, and IBM, who participated alongside their senior management teams. The inaugural address was given by Shri B J Mallya, general manager Vande Bharat ICF, who spoke about engineering and management in delivering complex initiatives for public benefit and infrastructural growth.

Speaking at the occasion, M Sivasubramanian, president of the CIO Association, Chennai chapter, emphasized the importance of an effective mix between management, technical, and execution skills as the three essential pillars of a CIO’s core competency. Mr. Ajay Bakshi, vice president of the CIO Association of India, also sent his greetings and called for CEOs to join hands in nation-building, enabling the industry to deliver optimal and sustainable usage of IT solutions to power growth and overall development.

The management committee of the Chennai chapter, represented by T G Santhosh, Manjunath, Arvind Sivaramakrishnan, Balaji TK, Balakrishnan K, Saravanakumar K, and Sendil Kumar V, was in full strength for the celebration. The event was a great success, highlighting the value of collaboration and knowledge sharing in the technology industry.