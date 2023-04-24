Express Computer

Home  »  IT People  »  CIO Association of Chennai Celebrates 11th Anniversary with a Royal Theme

CIO Association of Chennai Celebrates 11th Anniversary with a Royal Theme

IT PeopleNewsSoftware
By Express Computer
0 146

The CIO Association of Chennai recently marked its 11th anniversary, gathering CIOs and key IT decision makers from various industry segments in Chennai and surrounding districts. The chapter has been active in conducting knowledge sharing and management interactions over the last decade to foster and benefit the skills of CIOs and IT decision makers.

Beyond being a professional association, the Chennai chapter also promotes a healthy work-life balance by incorporating entertainment into their events. The anniversary celebration, themed around the royal heritage of Tamil Nadu – the Chennai Darbar, was attended by over 130 CIOs and 40 industry leaders from Chennai and other parts of India.

The event featured prominent IT solution providers such as Google Cloud, HPE, and IBM, who participated alongside their senior management teams. The inaugural address was given by Shri B J Mallya, general manager Vande Bharat ICF, who spoke about engineering and management in delivering complex initiatives for public benefit and infrastructural growth.

Speaking at the occasion, M Sivasubramanian, president of the CIO Association, Chennai chapter, emphasized the importance of an effective mix between management, technical, and execution skills as the three essential pillars of a CIO’s core competency. Mr. Ajay Bakshi, vice president of the CIO Association of India, also sent his greetings and called for CEOs to join hands in nation-building, enabling the industry to deliver optimal and sustainable usage of IT solutions to power growth and overall development.

The management committee of the Chennai chapter, represented by T G Santhosh, Manjunath, Arvind Sivaramakrishnan, Balaji TK, Balakrishnan K, Saravanakumar K, and Sendil Kumar V, was in full strength for the celebration. The event was a great success, highlighting the value of collaboration and knowledge sharing in the technology industry.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image